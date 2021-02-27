The result was something of a shock as Leopards‚ in last place in the DStv Premiership‚ are expected to put all their efforts into surviving relegation and had met a team that started this match as big favourites having won four and drawn three league matches on top of proceeding to the last-16 after beating their neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy was‚ however‚ the one who showed little interest in this competition judging by the wholesale changes (eight) he made in his team’s starting line-up.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ who was yet to start a match since joining Usuthu in October‚ was among the raft of changes made by McCarthy in his starting XI.

AmaZulu’s best chance of the match came from that educated left boot of the 36-year-old Tshabalala who was unlucky to see his well-taken free kick on the right flank headed onto the crossbar by Tsepo Masilela in the 31st minute.

The home side were otherwise in full control of the proceedings in the first half with Tumelo Khutlang and Hlongwane working in tandem in creating many chances for their strikers Rodney Ramagalela and Anas.

AmaZulu never really settled and nor were they given much chance to by the home side‚ battling to impose themselves in this match‚ and instead it was Leopards who looked to extend their lead only to be denied by Boshoff on a couple of occasions.