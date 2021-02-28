Soccer

Chelsea's Tuchel hails 'outstanding' Fernandes ahead of Man United test

28 February 2021 - 10:48 By Reuters
Thomas Tuchel has hit the ground running hard as Chelsea boss.
Thomas Tuchel has hit the ground running hard as Chelsea boss.
Image: REUTERS/Richard Heathcote

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has described Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes as one of the best midfielders in the world and said he tried to sign the Portugal international when he was in charge of Paris St Germain.

Fernandes, who arrived from Sporting in January last year, has been fundamental to United's resurgence that sees them sit second in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea later on Sunday.

"The impact he has had is indescribable and unbelievable," Tuchel said of 26-year-old Fernandes, who has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in the Premier League this season.

"To come from Portugal, from a competitive team - a big club but not from the strongest league - and step to one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and the strongest league in Europe... I have nothing but the biggest respect for this guy.

"It is outstanding. He is one of the best midfielders in the world, and he has a huge, huge impact and to have this as a single person in football, you must be absolutely top level because this is almost impossible."

Tuchel, who was in charge of PSG from 2018-20, said he was made aware of Fernandes' abilities by the French club's ex-sporting director Antero Henrique.

"My first sporting director in Paris knew him well," he said. "We fought hard to bring him to our team. We tried and he went another way. It is bad for us that we have to play against him (on Sunday)." 

MORE:

Brighton's Dunk slams officiating after loss to West Brom

Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk said referee Lee Mason's performance in their 1-0 Premier League defeat at West Bromwich Albion was ...
Sport
15 hours ago

PODCAST | Thabo Nodada unplugged

The Cape Town City captain is not just dynamite in a small package. He is actually a ball of fire.
Sport
1 day ago

West Ham's Moyes uneasy over return of fans for final day of season

West Ham United manager David Moyes said on Friday he is uneasy about the prospect of supporters being allowed into stadiums for the final round of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Caf presidential candidate Patrice Motsepe confirms who will run Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns will be run by Patrice Motsepe’s oldest son‚ Tlhopie Motsepe‚ as chairman of the club if his father is successful in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Anas strike gives Leopards Nedbank Cup win against Usuthu

Mohammed Anas scored his third goal in two matches‚ his 52nd-minute strike at Thohoyandou Stadium against in-form AmaZulu FC on Saturday helping ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Nigeria’s Pinnick sees Patrice Motsepe getting 40 votes in Caf presidency race Soccer
  2. Chris Morris breaks silence on his whopping R32.8m IPL price tag Cricket
  3. Motsepe promises to increase prize money for Caf competitions‚ introduce VAR Soccer
  4. Caf presidential candidate Patrice Motsepe confirms who will run Mamelodi ... Soccer
  5. Cheetahs down Stormers in Cape Town Rugby

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X