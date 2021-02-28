Soccer

Chippa United get the better of Cape Town City in a dramatic cup match in Gqeberha

28 February 2021 - 21:28 By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Thabo Nodada (Captain) of Cape Town City and Maloisane Mokhele of Chippa United during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Chippa United and Cape Town City FC at Nelson Mandela Stadium on February 28, 2021 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Coach Dan Malesela's foreign contingent came to the rescue as Chippa United beat Cape Town City 2-1 in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 fixture that went to extra-time at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday night.

Nigerian Augustin Kwem opened the scoring for Chippa in the first half but his 27th minute strike was nullified by City's Abdul Ajagun's goal in the 66th.

The teams finished regulation time deadlocked at 1-1 and the home team turned up theheat during extra-time And it was eventually Cameroon's Bienvenu Eva Nga who popped up to scoop the ball into the net with only four minutes remaining in extra-time.

His winner will now see Chippa face Richards Bay in the quarterfinals. In the first half it was the visitors who looked more fired up and took the game to Chippa‚ forcing the hosts to take a defensive formation.

City missed a number of goal-scoring opportunities as they pushed for an early lead but tt was the Gqeberha based side who scored first as Kwem was on target after a long pass from Mokhele Maloisane.

The goal seemed to kick Chippa into gear as they kept on pounding on the Citizens' goal in a bid to extend their lead. In the 35th minute Mduduzi Mdantsane glided through the Chilli Boys' defence to find himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper‚ but he failed to slot the goal.

Thabo Nodada tried his luck at goal just before the half-time break but his strike went over the crossbar. Feeling the pressure‚ coach Johannes Olde Riekerink made three changes going into the second half. Keanu Cupido came on for Terence Mashego while Justin Shonga replaced Fagrie Lakay. Nigerian Ajagun made his first appearance for his new team coming for Thato Mokeke.

And it was the new kid Ajagun who finally got the equaliser only for Eva Nga to score his late winner. The teams face each other again in a DStv Premiership encounter at Sisa Dukashe stadium‚ East London on Wednesday (3pm).

The full Nedbank Cup last 16 draw is: Black Leopards v TTM‚ Chippa United v Richards Bay‚ Cape Town All Stars v Pretoria Callies‚ Mamdelodi Sundowns or Polokwane v Orlando Pirates

