Soccer

Hunt attempts to look for some positives after Chiefs' 0-4 humbling by Wydad

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
01 March 2021 - 16:33 By Mninawa Ntloko
Gavin Hunt has struggled to get Kaizer Chiefs buzzing under extremely difficult situation at the club.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt attempted to look for some comforting prospects as he tried to come to terms with the club's embarrassing defeat to Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League group match on Sunday.

Chiefs were on the receiving end of a 0-4 hiding in Burkina Faso and Hunt‚ who has presided over an alarming slide in recent weeks‚ said while the final score may be mortifying‚ his charges did try to make a fight of it against the ruthless North Africans.

"Obviously the scoreline doesn't look well‚ doesn't look good‚ but I thought we had a couple of good opportunities ourselves you know but obviously we got caught on two backpost goals‚ the first two goals‚" he said.

"The third goal as well‚ you know.

"But all in all we had a good couple of opportunities on a difficult pitch and in a difficult situation.

"So we kept going but obviously at the end‚ we got two [goals] right at the end.

"But I thought in the second half we got stronger‚ we got better and we had opportunities and tried to play‚ but obviously it wasn't to be."

Chiefs are yet to win a game in the group after a 0-0 draw with Guinea side Horoya AC at home‚ and Sunday's thumping by Wydad.

They have been no great shakes on the domestic front either and have not won a match since beating Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a league match in January.

Wydad ruthlessly exposed their numerous frailties in the back‚ in midfield and in front‚ and based on the display that was on show on Sunday‚ the fans must brace for serious heartbreak in the coming weeks.

