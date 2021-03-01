Soccer

'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta

01 March 2021 - 09:32 By Reuters
Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal team are looking closer to playing the way he wants them to play.
Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal team are looking closer to playing the way he wants them to play.
Image: REUTERS / Matthew Childs / Pool

Arsenal have shown improvement in recent months and are heading in the right direction, manager Mikel Arteta said after Sunday's comeback Premier League victory at Leicester City revived their hopes of securing European qualification for next season.

Leicester took an early lead through Youri Tielemans, but goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win, lifting them one place up to 10th on 37 points from 26 games.

Victory at King Power Stadium was Arsenal's second successive win following Thursday's Uefa Europa League victory over Benfica, which sealed a last-16 berth for the north London side with an aggregate 4-3 result.

"The team is clearly improving, it's taking a direction I like," Arteta said.

"We are still giving things to the opposition. It's something we have to eradicate to give ourselves the best possible chance.

"It's about how we played against top-quality opposition ... I'm proud about winning but obviously the way we've done it.

"The way we are playing looks much closer to what we want. The way the team is evolving, we have some consistency in recent months."

Arsenal travel to face 15th-placed Burnley on Saturday.

MORE:

Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations

Chinese football was thrown into disarray on Sunday as the owners of reigning Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC announced the club would ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Chelsea's Tuchel hails 'outstanding' Fernandes ahead of Man United test

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has described Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes as one of the best midfielders in the world and said he tried to sign ...
Sport
23 hours ago

WATCH| Khune and all those fails: Mzansi pelts him with insults

Itumeleng Khune and Gavin Hunt faced the wrath of Twitter after Amakhosi lost yet another game.
Sport
2 hours ago

Ruthless Sundowns crush 10-man Algerian side CR Belouizdad 5-1

Reigning SA footballer of the year Themba Zwane scored twice as Mamelodi Sundowns crushed 10-man Algerian side CR Belouizdad 5-1 on Sunday to take ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hunt becomes the hunted Sport
  2. Motsepe promises to increase prize money for Caf competitions‚ introduce VAR Soccer
  3. More misery for struggling Chiefs as they are handed a 4-0 hiding by Wydad ... Soccer
  4. Nigeria’s Pinnick sees Patrice Motsepe getting 40 votes in Caf presidency race Soccer
  5. Caf presidential candidate Patrice Motsepe confirms who will run Mamelodi ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
X