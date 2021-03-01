WATCH| Khune and all those fails: Mzansi pelts him with insults
Mzansi has gone for the jugular, attacking goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and coach Gavin Hunt after Chiefs lost their last game of the month on Sunday night, finishing February without a single win.
Twitter has been littered with videos of Khune’s blapses on the field after Amakhosi were handed a 4-0 defeat by Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League group match in Burkina Faso.
Why did Khune run inside the net instead of approaching the attack 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/AwRqssoPt6— Malume Mlomo’mnadi (@Bongqzel) February 28, 2021
Truth be told, Itu Khune, Mzansi's finest is not so fine anymore. Sadly Akpei is not much better either. Chiefs concede 4 away to Casablanca. Mphahlele is honestly a liability no matter where he plays in the KC defense. #CAFCL #KaizerChiefs #Livestream pic.twitter.com/n4BF0gGSYB— Kunta Kinte (@sarel_lee) February 28, 2021
Khune was outplayed on several occasions, raising the ire of Chiefs fans who have again called for his head.
Msuva catches Itumeleng Khune going for a walk 🎯— Salim Masoud Said (@salimosaid) February 28, 2021
So Khune has conceded 18 goals in 12 games this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/x1xLXrt8V3— T. Kla Wesley Jr. 🇱🇷 (@WesleyKla) February 28, 2021
Gavin Hunt cannot be a bad coach overnight...— Amakhosi (@vhalaudzi_1) February 28, 2021
Those overrated players need to be fired.
Loyalists put the blame on coach Hunt, hoping to offer a reprieve for their once-trusted goalie.
Here is some content for those fighting for Khune to stay pic.twitter.com/DhIFbTx6pV— Zakhele Mtolo (@Zakhele) February 28, 2021
Truly Speaking as much as we wanna blame Khune, that man was playing as a sweeper as well, even Akpeyi wasn't gonna save us, our defense is dead dead, at this moment not even @RealPitso1 can save Kaizer Chiefs, that team is broken from Management pic.twitter.com/RsCwxfRHfT
"Gavin Hunt is the only coach who has never been fired by a club in the history of South African soccer"— Mhlave (@MabundaHiXiviri) February 28, 2021
Kaizer Chiefs... Its time to let Gavin Hunt go plz... We 😴 tired💤💤💤😢😢😢😫#KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/uCvnDpnOAj— Tshembhani Shibiti (@tshembhani) February 28, 2021