WATCH| Khune and all those fails: Mzansi pelts him with insults

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
01 March 2021 - 08:37
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has come under fire for his errors on Sunday night.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

Mzansi has gone for the jugular, attacking goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and coach Gavin Hunt after Chiefs lost their last game of the month on Sunday night, finishing February without a single win.

Twitter has been littered with videos of Khune’s blapses on the field after Amakhosi were handed a 4-0 defeat by Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League group match in Burkina Faso.

Khune was outplayed on several occasions, raising the ire of Chiefs fans who have again called for his head. 

Loyalists put the blame on coach Hunt, hoping to offer a reprieve for their once-trusted goalie.

