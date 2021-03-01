WATCH| Khune and all those fails: Mzansi pelts him with insults

Mzansi has gone for the jugular, attacking goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and coach Gavin Hunt after Chiefs lost their last game of the month on Sunday night, finishing February without a single win.

Twitter has been littered with videos of Khune’s blapses on the field after Amakhosi were handed a 4-0 defeat by Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League group match in Burkina Faso.