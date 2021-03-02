Soccer

Josef Zinnbauer reveals half time 'wake-up' call got Pirates playing against Maritzburg

02 March 2021 - 14:53 By Marc Strydom
Josef Zinnbauer is aiming for Nedbank Cup success with Orlando Pirates.
Josef Zinnbauer is aiming for Nedbank Cup success with Orlando Pirates.
Image: Rogan Ward/BackpagePix

Josef Zinnbauer says tactical changes‚ the introduction of Kabelo Dlamini‚ and a “wake-up call” for the players from the coach in the changeroom at the break helped his team rally to Saturday’s 3-1 Nedbank Cup last-16 win over Maritzburg United.

Pirates went into the break a goal down from Thabiso Kutumela’s ninth minute strike at Harry Gwala Stadium as opposition coach Ernst Middendorp’s low defensive block and aggressive counterattack saw Bucs out of the game in the opening 45 minutes.

Dlamini came off the bench for Ben Motshwari from the break and scored the 56th-minute breakthrough‚ with Deon Hotto changing the complexion of the game with a second in the 57th.

Dlamini’s skidding shot parried by goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt in the 78th set up Vincent Pule’s third from the rebound.

“We struggled a bit‚ making too many mistakes in the defence work and the build-ups [in the first half]‚” Zinnbauer said.

“And after this goal that they got‚ we [tried to] go forward. But it was not so easy with the low defence block they were playing.

“In the second half we changed the system a bit‚ and also gave a bit of a wake-up call in the dressing room.

"And I think the players understood what they had to do and that they had to get out there and play this game [plan] that we had wanted.

“We dominated the game‚ we had opportunities to score. For me it was good that Dlamini scored.

“He came in for this solution that we needed against the low block. And we found the solution in the passing and direction.

“And then‚ yes‚ we scored the first and then the second directly after that. These are the things that you want as a coach.

“Dlamini made not just this goal‚ although it was an important goal‚ which we needed at that time‚ but had a good game. As a player he is always available‚ has quick solutions in small spaces‚ and he brought that into the game.”

A few weeks ago‚ as a blunt Pirates lost 2-0 in the DStv Premiership away to Golden Arrows‚ the star-studded title contenders’ season appeared to be going off the boil as a run of inconsistency saw them win three‚ draw three and lose three to slip to fifth place.

Since then a rally of five wins and a draw in six unbeaten league and cup matches will have restored confidence.

It does not seem a coincidence that Bucs’ dip in form followed not long after the news of Zinnbauer’s son Fabio’s horror car accident in Germany in November‚ which must have been a distraction for the coach‚ who showed tremendous dedication returning to his job.

Now Bucs look like a team on a mission to restore their title challenge‚ and perhaps also add another cup. Zinnbauer’s tweaks from the break on Saturday were top class.

“We’ll have to see what’s happening in the next game now‚” the coach said‚ asked if he fancies Pirates’ chances in the Nedbank Cup.

“We cannot say it’s easy that we can win a game‚ or win a title. For us it’s important that we win the next round‚ and then we can talk about the next step. It’s a long way in this cup.”

Pirates meet Bloemfontein Celtic at Orlando Stadium in the league on Tuesday.

MORE:

Patrice Motsepe inches closer to the Caf presidency after Fifa boss Infantino brokers deal

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe's path to the Confederation of African Football presidency appears to have become smoother after it emerged ...
Sport
1 day ago

Onyango's ankle injury is not serious‚ says confident Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Denis Onyango hobbled off with an ankle injury in Mamelodi Sundowns’ crushing win over Algerian side CR Belouizdad at the weekend‚ but co-coach ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Orlando Pirates blow Maritzburg off the field in second half for cup victory

Orlando Pirates put together a tour de force second-half performance, fighting back from a goal down and blowing Maritzburg United off the Harry ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Khune and all those fails: Mzansi pelts him with insults Soccer
  2. Patrice Motsepe inches closer to the Caf presidency after Fifa boss Infantino ... Soccer
  3. Hunt becomes the hunted Sport
  4. More misery for struggling Chiefs as they are handed a 4-0 hiding by Wydad ... Soccer
  5. Motsepe promises to increase prize money for Caf competitions‚ introduce VAR Soccer

Latest Videos

Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?
Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko denies sharing sensitive info to Gupta ...
X