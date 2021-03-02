REVEALED: The players Kaizer Chiefs are eyeing as replacements after Gavin Hunt wields the axe

“I think we all know Hlanti and Nange are almost done deals and are set to join Chiefs next season. But they are working hard behind the scenes on other targets‚” said the insider.

“Nange‚ Hlanti‚ Sekgota and Grobler have worked with coach Gavin in the past and he knows them very well. Skelem and Ngcobo have been stand-out performers this season and Hunt rates them very highly. The challenge with Ngcobo is that Swallows will try to hold onto him but the player may be tempted by the opportunity of playing for a bigger team.”

Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada is another player who has been heavily linked to Chiefs in the past few months, but the club could have difficulty prying him away from the Citizens without paying a steep fee as he recently renewed his contract until June 2024.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa said a lot of work is being done behind the scenes and the club’s plans will be revealed at the end of the season.

“The chairman (Kaizer Motaung) prefers to outline plans when the season has ended. I can confirm there is work happening in the background and this is part of a normal process because we always start preps for the next season in advance. What is in circulation is speculation‚” said Maphosa.