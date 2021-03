Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe talks tough: Bafana will host Ghana in Joburg and nowhere else

“The match between Bafana Bafana and Ghana is going to take place at Soccer City at 6pm on March 25 and we have received all communication from Caf to this effect.

“I don’t want to comment on hearsay and please don’t refer me to a certain website which you are seeing for the first time. The problem with South Africans is that we want to believe whatever news we come across.”

Motlanthe said recent reports that claimed the Ghanaians want to move the match to a neutral venue were misinformation, as none of the purveyors behind these stories have produced proof to back up their allegations.

“I ask anyone to give me a letter from Caf to Safa stating that Ghana wants to move the match. Ghana may stand up and say that this is fake news because we have never received any complaint from Ghana to this regard.”

The match is a must-win for Bafana as three points will see them overtake Ghana at the top of their group with 12 points‚ and almost certainly ensure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The claims gained credence after Morocco and Algeria recently denied Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns entry into their countries for Champions League matches against Wydad Casablanca and CR Belouizdad respectively.