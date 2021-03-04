Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch and Lamontville Golden Arrows' Nkosinathi Sibisi are out with injury. SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Cape Town City defender Abubakker Mobara have recently returned from injury‚ but not in time to make the SA squad.

Kamohelo Mokotjo was ruled out because his US Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati have been out of action, as the MLS has been suspended.

Ntseki had said his life would be made difficult by the high degree of injuries and rate of rotation at clubs enforced by Covid-19 conditions‚ such as no real domestic preseason and matches coming thick and fast.

Bafana host Ghana at FNB Stadium on Thursday‚ March 25, and Sudan in Khartoum on Tuesday‚ March 30.

After four matches‚ and with the last two to be played‚ Group C is tight. Ghana and South Africa have nine points‚ the Black Stars leading by a superior goal difference (+4 to +3).

Third-placed Sudan have six points (goal difference +2) but seem likely to pick up three more away against group whipping boys Sao Tome and Principe before the match in Khartoum.

A draw against Ghana will place Bafana on 10 points‚ and needing a win or draw from their final game away to Sudan (if Sudan beat Sao Tome) to progress. A defeat against the Black Stars will leave SA needing a win against the Sudanese to qualify.

The South Africans will also hope Sao Tome can hold Sudan to a draw or even beat them in the West African island nation to make Bafana's task easier.