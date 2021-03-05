Chiefs coach Hunt: ‘There’s no doubt about it‚ we’ve made some huge errors’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his inability to have consistency in selection has been the club’s biggest problem struggling for positive results.

Amakhosi equalled their heaviest-ever losing margin — 4-0 — against Wydad Casablanca on Sunday in Burkina Faso. If they cannot win their next Caf Champions League Group C game against Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 6pm) they will equal their longest winless run in league and cup competition of nine games.

Hit by a Fifa transfer ban with a squad that clearly is in need of rebuilding‚ but one that also finished Premiership runners-up in 2019-20‚ and is not as bad as the current return in results‚ such a record would be a new low-point in an already trying first season at Chiefs for Hunt.

It has not helped the coach that‚ in Covid-19 conditions that are seeing matches come thick and fast‚ for teams who also had no real preseason‚ injuries are piling up for not just Chiefs but all PSL clubs.