“We have had withdrawals already of the teams that we wanted to play against in the coming international break‚ but I think the association is working on getting something.

“Whether we play on not we’ll have to organise a camp that will also involve players playing abroad.”

The former Santos striker admitted that not having games arranged is an impediment for his team in terms of ensuring that everyone understands how he wants them to play at the tournament.

But seeing many Under-23 players getting a run in their clubs this season‚ Notoane sees a bit of a silver lining as he says many players will be fit when the 16-team tournament event starts on July 21 in Japan.

Notoane said seeing a player like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ who was going to miss the tournament because of injury if it was not postponed last year because of Covid-19‚ playing for Kaizer Chiefs regularly this season gives him a lot of encouragement.

“To be honest with you‚ in terms of where the team is and where the individual players are‚ I’m taking comfort from the fact that a lot of the players that have qualified the team have responded well to challenges we have.

“Guys like Grant Margeman‚ though‚ not playing regularly at Sundowns‚ Kamohelo Matlatsi at Swallows‚ Fagrie Lakay is back buzzing [Stellenbosch FC]‚ Tebogo Mokoena and Sipho Mbule at SuperSport [United].