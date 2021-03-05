SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | Jay-Jay Okocha has his say…
05 March 2021 - 13:14
He was so good they named him twice, Jay-Jay Okocha.
On SportsLIVE with BBK, the Nigerian and African soccer legend chats about SA players being too comfortable, Patrice Motsepe for Caf president and provides his thoughts on Haaland, Mbappe and Sancho.
Here is what he had to say:
