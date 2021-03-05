Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Jay-Jay Okocha has his say…

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
05 March 2021 - 13:14
Jay-Jay Okocha, left, chats to BBK.
Jay-Jay Okocha, left, chats to BBK.
Image: INSTAGRAM

He was so good they named him twice, Jay-Jay Okocha.

On SportsLIVE with BBK, the Nigerian and African soccer legend chats about SA players being too comfortable, Patrice Motsepe for Caf president and provides his thoughts on Haaland, Mbappe and Sancho.

Here is what he had to say: 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE with BBK is a MultimediaLIVE production

PODCAST | Thabo Nodada unplugged

The Cape Town City captain is not just dynamite in a small package. He is actually a ball of fire.
Sport
6 days ago

PODCAST | The power of Mandla

Head coach Mandla Ncikazi shares the secrets of Lamontville Golden Arrows’ great start to the PSL season.
Sport
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Buhle breaks the silence

Buhlebuyeza Mkhwanazi has not kicked a ball in anger in many months.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. REVEALED: The players Kaizer Chiefs are eyeing as replacements after Gavin Hunt ... Soccer
  2. Former Kaizer Chiefs star Mbesuma challenges PSL strikers to break his record ... Soccer
  3. Patrice Motsepe inches closer to the Caf presidency after Fifa boss Infantino ... Soccer
  4. Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe talks tough: Bafana will host Ghana in Joburg and ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Khune and all those fails: Mzansi pelts him with insults Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X