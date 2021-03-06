Kaizer Chiefs Happy to end eight-match winless run against Petro

Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt this week bemoaned the inconsistencies in his line-up from injuries and Covid-19 conditions as a key influence on their poor run.

That did not stop the coach from showing his disgruntlement from Sunday’s record margin-equalling 4-0 defeat to Wydad in Burkina Faso by taking out almost everyone, making eight changes.

Itumeleng Khune’s tragic death of his sister resulted in the enforced switch, Daniel Akpeyi coming into goal. Just Reeve Frosler survived in the back four, and Willard Katsande and Lebogang Manyama remained in midfield.

Up-front Leonard Castro and Samir Nurkovic, carrying niggling injuries in the week, made way for Bernard Parker and Lazarous Kambole.

Petro had not earned a point in two matches, and the cause of that was visible as they produced very apart from a decent level of organisation in defence.

Chiefs, in their first Champions League round-robin stage, had some hope restored in Group C going to four points.

Seemingly anxious to impress, atone, and avoid unwanted records, Chiefs played at a healthy tempo for the opening half-hour, struggling just to penetrate.

On the half-hour Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s corner from the right was notable for its shape and accuracy, Mathoho getting above the defence to head neatly past the flambouyantly-named goalkeeper Signori Antonio.