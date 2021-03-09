Arrows have chance to sneak past Orlando Pirates into second spot

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi does not want his players to be distracted by the fact that they will climb to second spot on the standings if they get all three points from their match against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Wednesday.

Abafana Bes’thende hit the road to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane for their DStv Premiership encounter where three points will see them overtake Orlando Pirates to second spot on goal difference.

“We don’t even highlight what could happen in terms of position if we were to get maximum points tomorrow‚ which is what we are planning to do‚” said a cautious Ncikazi. “The mind of a person works so much with picture and we don’t want to exaggerate or highlight the picture of what could happen if the team were to get the points. We want players to focus on what we planned during preseason‚ which is getting a minimum of eight points or a maximum of 15 if possible from a block of five matches.