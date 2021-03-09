Maritzburg United will be looking to double their wins gained against Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership this season when they host Amakhosi at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.

The Team of Choice have already beaten Chiefs 2-0 away from home in the league in what was the Soweto giants’ former coach Ernst Middendorp’s fifth match after returning for the fourth time to the Pietermaritzburg club in late November last year.

Chiefs’ biggest tormentor in recent years‚ striker Judas Moseamedi‚ scored those two goals against Chiefs in January.

The win against Chiefs is one the three that the German coach has managed to get in 12 league matches that also comprised five losses against Swallows FC‚ TS Galaxy‚ Orlando Pirates‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.