Liverpool fans don't want me as manager, says Steven Gerrard

10 March 2021 - 09:47 By Reuters
Rangers coach Steven Gerrard has won the club their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.
Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said it is his dream to take charge of Liverpool one day but has no intention of replacing Juergen Klopp, who has come under pressure amid a stunning slump in form.

Gerrard took the helm at Rangers in 2018 and guided them to their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 this season, denying Celtic a 10th successive crown in the process.

His success has seen him tipped to take over from Klopp, whose side waltzed to the Premier League title last season but have lost eight times in the league since January and dropped to eighth in the current campaign.

Klopp has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Joachim Loew when he steps down as Germany boss after the European Championship in June-July, though the Liverpool manager said on Tuesday he would not be available.

"The Liverpool fans don't want me to be the manager," Gerrard told ITV News.

"They want Klopp to continue to be the Liverpool manager - and I'm totally with them.

"We shouldn't talk about this. We have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute.

"I've got a job here. I don't think it's helpful to talk about this and I hope Juergen stays at Liverpool for many years."

Gerrard, 40, spent 17 seasons at Liverpool as a player and won the Champions League title in 2005.

He also worked for the Merseyside club as a youth coach before taking charge of Rangers.

"Liverpool is my club. I had a great journey. Is it a dream for me to one day be Liverpool manager? Yes, it is, but not yet and who's to say I'll ever be good enough."

Rangers face Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday in the Czech Republic. 

