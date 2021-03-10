Orlando Pirates tough out draw ‘away’ against ES Setif in Ghana

Orlando Pirates began their Caf Confederation Cup Group A campaign in promising fashion toughing out a valuable point away from home in their “away” 0-0 draw against ES Setif at Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday night.

Bucs, with a strong squad, are looking to go one better than their best placing in the competition of losing finalists to Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in 2015.

They will take hope of progressing past the group stage after a solid performance against tough Algerian outfit Setif. The match was played in Ghana due to concerns raised by the Algerian authorities over Covid-19.

Nigeria’s Enyimba top Group A having begun with a 2-1 win at home against Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi in the earlier game on Wednesday.