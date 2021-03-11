Mngqithi backs Sundowns boss Motsepe to bring change at troubled Caf

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is confident that the club's owner Patrice Motsepe will bring much-needed change at the troubled Confederation of African Football (Caf) after he assumes the hot seat on Friday.

Motsepe is expected to be confirmed as Caf president during the organisation’s elective congress in Rabat on Friday, replacing beleaguered Ahmad Ahmad‚ whose original Fifa ban was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport a few days ago.

“I think everybody will attest to the influence he’s had in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with Sundowns where he put a vision and ensured that it was achieved‚” said Mngqithi.

“He’s always wanted to dominate the African football space and we are trying our level best to be a team that is always among the top four on the continent.