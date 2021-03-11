Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa has become the first high-profile administrator to openly call on the government to allow a controlled percentage of fans back into the stadiums.

Mogashoa told TimesLIVE that DStv premiership and GladAfrica Championship clubs want to work with the government and develop a solid plan that will pave the way for a return to venues.

“This thing is possible‚ we should not be letting other countries to lead us with technology and other things‚” said a forthright Mogashoa.

“We will be ready as clubs to make sure that this process becomes a success.

"Remember, when we submitted the return to play document‚ our bid was one of the best because it covered everything. It cost a lot of money but lives were put first‚ and the same will be done with the one for allowing fans back into the stadium.