Kaizer Chiefs finally make the decision to cut Siphelele Ntshangase's contract

12 March 2021 - 17:09 By Ofentse Ratsie
Kaizer Chiefs' attacking midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase has struggled to nail down a regular starting place in the team.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of their attacking midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase.

The battling Soweto giants on Friday said they and Ntshangase (27) had come to a decision to part ways with immediate effect.

“The early termination of the contract follows weeks of discussions and processes between the two parties‚” the club said.

“Ntshangase’s contract with Amakhosi was due to end at the end of the current season after being extended for one season last year.”

The former Black Leopards star arrived at Naturena as a big-name signing in January 2018 after he played some enterprising football for Baroka FC the previous year.

Despite obvious skill and talent‚ and an eye for a pass‚ various Chiefs coaches have torn their hair out at being unable to get the best out of “Stash”‚ who has battled for game time and earned a paltry 13 league appearances in three-and-a-half seasons at Naturena.

