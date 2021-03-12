Soccer

Phakama Patrice: SA reacts to Motsepe’s Caf coup in Morocco

12 March 2021 - 16:21
Patrice Motsepe has been confirmed as the first South African president of the Confederation of African Football.
Image: Thulani Mbele/Sowetan

South Africans took to Twitter to celebrate the news that Patrice Motsepe was confirmed as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Friday.

Motsepe‚ who has become the first English-speaking president of Caf‚ stood unopposed at Caf’s 43rd General Assembly in Rabat‚ Morocco, on Friday. He will serve a four-year term until the next elective congress in 2025.

Motsepe’s club‚ Mamelodi Sundowns – from which he will stand down as president for the duration of his term at Caf – and other PSL clubs‚ the SA Football Association and SA personalities were quick to congratulate Motsepe.

Football radio and TV personality Robert Marawa said it was notable that on the day the news broke that Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini had died‚ Motsepe ascended to the Caf presidency.

Marawa tweeted: “Life and its ironies. Two gentlemen who’ve had massive respect for one another and worked extensively together. Today sees one ascend to the highest position in African and world football as CAF President and one sadly passes away.”

