Brighton relief after first Premier League win over Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion secured their first Premier League win over Southampton as goals from Lewis Dunk and Leandro Trossard led them to a 2-1 victory at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

The win ended Brighton's three-match losing run and moved them one place up the table to 16th, on 29 points after 28 games, three points above the relegation zone.

Winger Trossard said the victory was a relief for Graham Potter's side.

"We were the better team overall and finally we got the three points," the 26-year-old said. "It's a relief and now we can build on that."

Brighton captain Dunk scored the opener with a thumping header into the bottom corner in the 16th minute after midfielder Pascal Gross curled the ball into the penalty area.

Southampton drew level 11 minutes later through forward Che Adams who volleyed home after Dunk had failed to clear the ball inside the box. It was the English forward's third goal in as many league games.

Brighton regained the lead in the 56th minute when Belgian Trossard fired from 12 yards out following a through pass from striker Danny Welbeck who was set up on the edge of the box by midfielder Adam Lallana.

Southampton failed to recover and slumped to their 14th defeat of the season. After leading the standings in November, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are now 14th with 33 points from 29 matches.