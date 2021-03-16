Bloemfontein Celtic owner Max Tshabalala says that suspended CEO Khumbulani Konco has been retrenched.

Daily Sun reported on Tuesday that Konco had quit‚ his desk been cleared out and the announcement of this development would be made at a press conference on Wednesday.

However Tshabalala‚ reached to confirm or deny the report‚ told TimesLIVE that Konco has been retrenched from the club that has had well-documented financial troubles‚ as has its chairman‚ and been put up for sale on a few occasions in the past three to four years.

“What I know is that Khumbulani is part of the top management that we have retrenched‚” Tshabalala said.

“You know the team doesn’t have a sponsor‚ and we have retrenched some of our top management.

“We started with our junior staff about a year ago. And now we are cutting the senior staff where we feel the team can do without.

“And it’s not done because of malicious intention. It’s just that the team doesn’t have a sponsor — I’m running the team out of my pocket.

“So I am trying to cut. And you can’t cut players because you will get relegated.”