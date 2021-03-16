Chiefs' path through Group C gets tougher with draw against Petro in Luanda

Kaizer Chiefs earned maximum points for effort, but only a point on the board in Group C, a 0-0 Caf Champions League draw away to Petro de Luanda on Tuesday evening seeing Amakhosi's chances of reaching the quarterfinals intact, but certainly slimmer.

Chiefs could not profit from some decent chances at the Estadio 11 de Novembro, venue of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations final where the Amakhosi also beat Primeiro de Agosto 1-0 as part of their aggregate win by the same scoreline in the first round in January.

With second-placed Horoya and leaders Wydad Casablanca playing to a 0-0 draw in Guinea to go to five and 10 points, Chiefs had an opportunity to get right back into the fray for second place if they could beat Petro.

But they had to settle for a point, to also go to five, against the one team in the group they had a real chance against away.