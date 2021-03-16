New Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has no doubt that the Africa Cup of Nations should be held every two years‚ he said in his first press conference back in SA since his election on Tuesday.

Motsepe arrived in Johannesburg on Monday morning from Caf’s general assembly in Rabat‚ Morocco, on Friday‚ where he was elected unopposed as the continental ruling body’s eighth president.

He appeared to put to rest where he stands on one of the bigger recent debates in African football — whether the Nations Cup should continue to run every two years or be reduced to every four years.

Motsepe said that‚ with Caf having posted a loss for the past two years‚ the organisation needed its showpiece competition to take place every two years to maximise sponsorship revenue.

“This is one area where there were different views [at Caf’s assembly]. And I’ve no doubt that‚ where we are now‚ it has to be every two years — there’s no doubt about that‚” Motsepe said.