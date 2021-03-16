Sundowns advance to Caf Champions League knockout stages

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured a place in the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League with two matches to spare following hard fought a 1-0 win over TP Mazembe at Loftus on Tuesday.

With this double over Mazembe, the Brazilians have also maintained their 100 percent record of four wins from as many matches and they have ensured that they will finish top of the group.

It is also worth noting that Sundowns have also maintained their highly impressive record of 21 matches unbeaten at home in the Champions League which dates back to 2017.

Sundowns have also completed their 25th match without defeat in all competitions this season with this victory as they continued to flex their powerful muscles.

The Brazilians have taken full control of Group B because Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan and CR Belouizdad of Algeria have only three points after four matches and TP Mazembe only two.