WATCH LIVE | Patrice Motsepe briefs the media on his immediate plans as Caf president

Newly elected Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe is back in SA following last Friday’s elections.

He will brief the media about his immediate plans.

Motsepe, whose candidacy was announced by the SA Football Association (Safa) in November, stood unopposed at Caf’s 43rd General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

He will serve a four-year term until the next elective congress in 2025.