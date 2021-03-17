Hopes of seeing fans back in the stands received a massive boost on Wednesday when it emerged the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) are working with federations on a comprehensive plan that could pave the way for this becoming a reality in the coming weeks.

Professional sport resumed activities last year under strict health and safety protocols as prescribed by the government‚ but there are growing murmurs of discontent as fans have not been allowed at venues since the outbreak of Covid-19 a year ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown level 1 last month and the move was accompanied by renewed calls for government to consider allowing a controlled number of fans at sporting venues.

“There is a committee that has been set up at Sascoc to work with cricket‚ an events company‚ SA Rugby‚ golf‚ cycling and tennis‚ and they are working on a document that will be presented to government regarding the return of fans to the stadiums‚” Sascoc president Barry Hendricks told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.