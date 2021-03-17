Pirates secure their first win in Group A after defeating Enyimba in CAF Confederation Cup

Orlando Pirates pulled off a crucial 2-1 win over Enyimba of Nigeria during their Caf Confederation Cup, group stage clash at a wet Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

With this win, the Buccaneers have moved to the top of Group A with four points from two matches and they will be looking to solidify their position with another win in their next match against Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya next month.

Pirates secured this victory with an injury time header striker by striker Tshegofatso Mabasa who made up for an earlier mistake of missing from the penalty spot.

Pirates took the lead after 26 minutes and in style when Namibian international Deon Hotto sneaked the ball into the net with a clever back heel after Enyimba defenders failed to clear the danger.

The opening goal was a timely reward for the Buccaneers as they have been knocking on the Enyimba door with the likes of Linda Mntambo, Vincent Pule, Hotto and Fortune Makaringe.

A few minutes later, Enyimba reacted by breaching the Pirates with a quick counter attack that ended with Iwula Emmanuel in the box but was denied by alert Siyabonga Mpontshane between the poles.