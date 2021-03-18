Pirates star Mabasa set for a starting role in the Soweto derby against Chiefs

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has hinted that returning striker Tshegofatso Mabasa may get a starting role in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

Mabasa‚ who scored the last-gasp goal that helped Pirates to a 2-1 win against Nigerian side Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday‚ is being reintegrated into the team after a long injury layoff.

The player has featured in cameo roles in matches against Enyimba and ES Setif in the Confederation Cup‚ and against Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic in the domestic league.

“Now we have about three days and maybe it is possible for him to start against Chiefs‚” said Zinnbauer.

“We will have to see what has happened to all the players who played the match against Enyimba‚ but we need him back and he is not the only one. We have a lot of attacking players who have been out of action but I am happy when a player comes back from injury and they score.