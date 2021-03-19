Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki’s squad appears to have emerged relatively unscathed from a Fifa circular decimating squads across the continent for the final two rounds of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

By the assurances Ntseki has received from frantically contacting clubs‚ just four of Bafana’s nine overseas-based players will be ruled out of the crucial matches against Ghana at FNB Stadium on March 25 and Sudan in Khartoum on March 28.

And, crucially, English Premiership-based star striker Percy Tau of Brighton and Hove Albion is among those coming. The others are the three Portugal-based players – Thibang Phete‚ Luther Singh and Lyle Foster; and Israel-based Siyanda Xulu.

This follows a Fifa circular regarding Covid-19, stating that clubs are not expected to release players if there is a “mandatory period of quarantine or self-isolation of at least five days upon arrival”.

France’s Ligue 1 and 2 have declared that no players will be released‚ ruling out Montpellier’s Keagan Dolly for Bafana. The other players who will not join Ntseki’s squad are Bongani Zungu (Rangers‚ Scotland)‚ Dean Furman (Carlisle‚ England) and Abu Dhabi-based Thulani Serero.

That Ntseki has managed to retain five of his overseas brigade mitigates to a large extent what might have been a far worse situation.

Ghana‚ having trained with a local-based squad in Accra for a month‚ on Thursday night elected to keep only eight of those players and are aiming to bring back some European-based players. But they have not secured headline stars Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) and Andre Ayew (Swansea City).