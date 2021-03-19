Soccer

Hunt admits Bucs are stronger: 'I don’t think I’ve lost to Pirates three times in my life'

19 March 2021 - 10:42 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt.
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Gavin Hunt has admitted Orlando Pirates have a stronger squad on paper‚ are a more settled combination and are in better form‚ but says Kaizer Chiefs have “just got to face up to it” in Sunday’s 100th league Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

Struggling Chiefs are in 11th place in the DStv Premiership and Hunt‚ in his maiden season‚ has battled for solutions amid a two-window Fifa transfer ban and with a squad that is in part notably young‚ and in part ageing‚ with not a lot in-between.

Pirates‚ whose German coach Josef Zinnbauer had six months in 2019-20 to acclimatise to SA football and the PSL‚ and who made strong off-season signings‚ are in third place.

Hunt‚ asked about the current levels of Chiefs and Pirates‚ who he has lost to three times since his arrival in September‚ could not deny there is a gap.

Hunt admits Kaizer Chiefs need points as tough catch-up schedule looms in the Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt knows that‚ with his team playing catch-up in DStv Premiership fixtures as they juggle the league with continental ...
Sport
1 week ago

“They’ve invested heavily into the squad‚ and it’s made them stronger‚ that’s for sure‚” Chiefs’ coach said in Thursday’s digital pre-derby press conference.

“They’ve got a lot of options in their team‚ if you look across their squad. A very good squad of players‚ they’ve done well.

“It’ll be a tough‚ tough game for us but we know that. So we’ve just got to face up to it.”

The coach was asked if he believes Chiefs’ expectant supporters understand his difficulties experienced in the campaign‚ including a two-window Fifa transfer ban‚ and will be patient with the rebuilding process.

“Listen‚ we are all disappointed – the football club‚ the players and the staff. Everybody’s disappointed‚ we obviously also want to be better. But we’ve got to be realistic about these things‚” Hunt said.

Pirates star Mabasa set for a starting role in the Soweto derby against Chiefs

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has hinted that returning striker Tshegofatso Mabasa may get a starting role in the Soweto derby against Kaizer ...
Sport
1 day ago

“And if anybody’s more disappointed than me, then I find that hard to believe. I’m disappointed‚ sure.

“I don’t think I’ve lost to Pirates three times in my life. So it’s disappointing‚ but we’ve got to look forward and we’ve got to correct these mistakes and just do better.”

Hunt said he did not feel his team were outplayed tactically in the past three derbies – losing 5-0 on aggregate in the MTN8 semifinals‚ and 2-1 in the league – and pointed out that unfortunate breaks in all the matches were also costly to Amakhosi.

In the MTN8 first leg‚ for example‚ which Chiefs lost 3-0 at Orlando Stadium‚ Khama Billiat skimmed the crossbar and Leonardo Castro scuffed a shot from a good position in early chances. In the second leg at FNB Stadium Siphelele Ntshangase hit the crossbar soon after the break with the score at 0-0‚ before Bucs ran out 2-0 winners.

SAZI HADEBE | It’s the age of uncertainty at struggling Chiefs

A host of Kaizer Chiefs’ footballers are playing for their futures and it’s up to them to make themselves irreplaceable
Sport
1 week ago

Asked what he learned tactically from the three defeats‚ Hunt said: “Ja‚ tactics‚ shew. We got caught out‚ [the ball] took a deflection here or there. I wouldn’t say tactics.

“The ball was turned over‚ we had possession of the ball – you’re looking at two or three of the goals [that Chiefs conceded]. So‚ you know‚ people talk about tactics‚ I beg to differ a bit.”

Chiefs have Leonardo Castro still injured and Lebogang Manyama suspended.

Most read

  1. Mngqithi on his new boss at Sundowns: 'this is one of the best decisions that a ... Soccer
  2. Gavin Hunt on Siphelele Ntshangase's release from Kaizer Chiefs: 'It was a ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Shalulile's goal celebrations get a lot of attention but Sundowns coach ... Soccer
  4. Caf president Patrice Motsepe firm on Afcon frequency: 'It must be every two ... Soccer
  5. WATCH LIVE | Patrice Motsepe briefs the media on his immediate plans as Caf ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X