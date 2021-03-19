Gavin Hunt has admitted Orlando Pirates have a stronger squad on paper‚ are a more settled combination and are in better form‚ but says Kaizer Chiefs have “just got to face up to it” in Sunday’s 100th league Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

Struggling Chiefs are in 11th place in the DStv Premiership and Hunt‚ in his maiden season‚ has battled for solutions amid a two-window Fifa transfer ban and with a squad that is in part notably young‚ and in part ageing‚ with not a lot in-between.

Pirates‚ whose German coach Josef Zinnbauer had six months in 2019-20 to acclimatise to SA football and the PSL‚ and who made strong off-season signings‚ are in third place.

Hunt‚ asked about the current levels of Chiefs and Pirates‚ who he has lost to three times since his arrival in September‚ could not deny there is a gap.