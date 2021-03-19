PODCAST | Zungu in the zone

“If you are a player for AmaZulu FC, you have to impress coach,” says club president Sandile Zungu when asked about Siphiwe Tshabalala.

He also shares his thoughts on coach Benni McCarthy, Moeneeb Josephs, Siyabonga Nomvethe and offers a view on Caf president Patrice Motsepe.

Sengwayo also pays tribute to Isilo Samabandla.

It's all in the latest instalment of SportsLIVE with BBK.



Join the conversation: