Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Zungu in the zone

19 March 2021 - 20:57 By BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS
AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu.
AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“If you are a player for AmaZulu FC, you have to impress coach,” says club president Sandile Zungu when asked about Siphiwe Tshabalala.

He also shares his thoughts on coach Benni McCarthy, Moeneeb Josephs, Siyabonga Nomvethe and offers a view on Caf president Patrice Motsepe.

Sengwayo also pays tribute to Isilo Samabandla.

It's all in the latest instalment of SportsLIVE with BBK.

Join the conversation:

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE with BBK is a MultimediaLIVE production

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Jay-Jay Okocha has his say…

On SportsLIVE with BBK, the Nigerian and African soccer legend chats about SA players being too comfortable.
Sport
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Thabo Nodada unplugged

The Cape Town City captain is not just dynamite in a small package. He is actually a ball of fire.
Sport
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | The power of Mandla

Head coach Mandla Ncikazi shares the secrets of Lamontville Golden Arrows’ great start to the PSL season.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mngqithi on his new boss at Sundowns: 'this is one of the best decisions that a ... Soccer
  2. Gavin Hunt on Siphelele Ntshangase's release from Kaizer Chiefs: 'It was a ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Shalulile's goal celebrations get a lot of attention but Sundowns coach ... Soccer
  4. Caf president Patrice Motsepe firm on Afcon frequency: 'It must be every two ... Soccer
  5. WATCH LIVE | Patrice Motsepe briefs the media on his immediate plans as Caf ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X