Lamontville Golden Arrows missed a chance to close to within a point of Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv Premiership table being held to a 1-1 draw by Cape Town City at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Arrows had all the dominance but lacked the killer touch to take the full spoils against a side that that had broken a 12-match unbeaten run by Abafana Bes’thende back in January.

The draw is something of a setback for Mandla Ncikazi’s side‚ who otherwise have performed way above expectations this season and particularly in the last eight matches since that 4-2 defeat against City just after New Year.

Arrows have won five‚ lost one and drawn two‚ including Saturday’s match‚ in those eight matches and are now very much amongst the teams that are challenging defending champions Sundowns for the league title.

The game could have gone either way as the visitors did trouble Arrows with their quick counterattacks. It was in on one of those transitions that City caught the home side off guard when they took the lead in the fourth minute.