Biden travel ban forces ex-Chiefs star George Lebese to cut contract with US club

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese has announced a US travel ban has forced him to terminate his contract with his club the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

US President Joe Biden has imposed a ban on most non-US citizens entering America who have recently been in South Africa in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of Covid-19.

Lebese (32)‚ posting on Twitter‚ expressed his frustration at the situation‚ which he said had forced him to cancel his contract with the Switchbacks‚ who compete in the second-tier USL Championship.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to terminate my contract with Switchbacks‚” Lebese tweeted on Saturday.