Soccer

Kabwe scores an exquisite late equaliser as Leopards deny Sundowns

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
21 March 2021 - 19:27 By Tiisetso Malepa
Black Leopards are now three points from 15-placed and provincial rivals Tshakuma FC.
Black Leopards are now three points from 15-placed and provincial rivals Tshakuma FC.
Image: twitter/psl

Roderick Kabwe denied Mamelodi Sundowns a fifth consecutive Premiership win after he scored an exquisite late equaliser to earn a precious point for Black Leopards in an eventful 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Sundowns took an early lead through a header from Mosa Lebusa for his first goal of the season after the centre-back ran in front of his markers at the near post before glancing the ball past Leopards goalkeeper Jonas Mendes in the ninth minute at Loftus.

Leopards had the better start and threatened the Sundowns goal early on‚ but it was their poor marking against the rampant leading champions that cost them as the goal pitted them against the wall.

Sundowns played without their goal poacher Peter Shalulile who served a one-match suspension and were also without injured fellow lethal striker Kermit Erasmus‚ but the Brazillians still looked like scoring on most occasions when they surged forward.

They had a myriad of opportunities to bury their struggling visitors but could not convert their chances into goals.

The share of the spoils sees Sundowns move to 40 points on the DStv Premiership and four ahead of second-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ who have played two games more.

Leopards remain rooted at the bottom on 13 points after 19 matches but they will be pleased as the draw sees them reduce the gap between them and 15th-placed Tshakuma FC to three points.

MORE:

Man United face Granada in Europa League last eight, Arsenal meet Slavia Prague

Manchester United will meet Spanish side Granada in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with Arsenal up against the side who knocked Scottish ...
Sport
2 days ago

PODCAST | Zungu in the zone

“If you are a player for AmaZulu FC, you have to impress coach,” says club president Sandile Zungu when asked about Siphiwe Tshabalala.
Sport
1 day ago

Four wins against Chiefs: Pirates coach Zinnbauer cautions against counting chickens

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has avoided bragging about the potential of becoming the first Bucs coach in the Premier Soccer League era to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: The Soweto derby this season

Siphesihle Ndlovu and Thembinkosi Lorch scored Bucs' goals in a 2-1 league victory in January and Amakhosi defender Daniel Cardoso scored the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Ex-Liverpool, Newcastle boss Benitez contemplates Premier League return

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is eyeing a return to the Premier League and said he would make a decision on his future ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Zungu in the zone Soccer
  2. Hunt on Chiefs’ players negotiating contracts: ‘I haven’t seen anyone cutting ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi: Mamelodi Sundowns' machine is now finely tuned to the co-coaches Soccer
  4. Mngqithi on his new boss at Sundowns: 'this is one of the best decisions that a ... Soccer
  5. Biden travel ban forces ex-Chiefs star George Lebese to cut contract with US ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X