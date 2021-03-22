Soccer

Fernandes needed a break, says Man United boss Solskjaer after FA Cup exit

22 March 2021 - 10:29 By Reuters
Bruno Fernandes has scored 23 goals and 13 assists in 45 games in all competitions since joining Manchester United.
Bruno Fernandes has scored 23 goals and 13 assists in 45 games in all competitions since joining Manchester United.
Image: Reuters

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said midfielder Bruno Fernandes needed a break after the Portugal international was left out of the starting lineup for Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester City.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice and Youri Tielemans added another as Brendan Rodgers' side beat United to set up a semi-final clash with Southampton.

Fernandes, who has been a stand-out performer for United with 23 goals and 13 assists in 45 games in all competitions, replaced Donny van der Beek in the 64th minute.

Explaining the decision to leave Fernandes out of the starting 11, Solskjaer said the 26-year-old had played a lot of football this season.

"He's also a human being, he's played a game every three or four days really," he added.

"I know Bruno wants to play but sometimes you make decisions for the benefit of both the team and him."

MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: The Soweto derby this season

Siphesihle Ndlovu and Thembinkosi Lorch scored Bucs' goals in a 2-1 league victory in January and Amakhosi defender Daniel Cardoso scored the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man United face Granada in Europa League last eight, Arsenal meet Slavia Prague

Manchester United will meet Spanish side Granada in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with Arsenal up against the side who knocked Scottish ...
Sport
2 days ago

PODCAST | Zungu in the zone

“If you are a player for AmaZulu FC, you have to impress coach,” says club president Sandile Zungu when asked about Siphiwe Tshabalala.
Sport
2 days ago

Ex-Liverpool, Newcastle boss Benitez contemplates Premier League return

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is eyeing a return to the Premier League and said he would make a decision on his future ...
Sport
1 day ago

Four wins against Chiefs: Pirates coach Zinnbauer cautions against counting chickens

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has avoided bragging about the potential of becoming the first Bucs coach in the Premier Soccer League era to ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Zungu in the zone Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs win the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating rivals Orlando ... Soccer
  3. Hunt on Chiefs’ players negotiating contracts: ‘I haven’t seen anyone cutting ... Soccer
  4. Mngqithi: Mamelodi Sundowns' machine is now finely tuned to the co-coaches Soccer
  5. Biden travel ban forces ex-Chiefs star George Lebese to cut contract with US ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X