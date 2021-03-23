Ghana‚ whose coach CK Akonnor announced a 30-man squad with 20 overseas-based players in it last week‚ though missing headline stars such as Jordan and Andre Ayew‚ have been hit hard by withdrawals‚ reports from Ghana have suggested.

That makes it almost impossible for Ntseki to hastily rearrange his analysis conducted on the Black Stars in the past few weeks‚ including technical reports that were sent out to the SA players before reporting to camp.

“I would say Ghana for us are more dangerous than they were when we were analysing them‚ and [now] bringing in players for this game. Because it becomes much easier for you to play when you know who you’re playing against‚ when you analyse individual players in their team‚” Ntseki said.

“In this case you are more about the coach to say‚ in their past two matches what was their approach? And hopefully it will be the same approach.

“But Ghana will be coming here with a different team altogether. The first leg that they played against Sudan in Cape Coast they won‚ and then the second game in Sudan [both in November] they changed the team‚ and they lost.

“So they are a very difficult team‚ a very dangerous team‚ even now that they have lost some of their best players. Whoever will be in that team will try to prove a point‚ will try to win a permanent position in that team.