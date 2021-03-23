This follows a Fifa circular regarding Covid-19‚ stating that clubs are not expected to release players if there is a “mandatory period of quarantine or self-isolation of at least five days upon arrival”. The directive has led to squads across the continent being decimated for the final two rounds of the Nations Cup qualifiers.

“Zungu is confirmed. He’ll be joining us in Sudan. With Dolly we’re still hoping and there are still negotiations happening‚” Ngwenya told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“But then Thulani [Serero] and Dean [Furman] it’s confirmed — they are not coming.”

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki had managed to salvage five of his nine overseas-based players named in his initial squad for the match against Ghana‚ including‚ crucially‚ Brighton forward Percy Tau. The others were Portugal-based Thibang Phete‚ Lyle Foster and Luther Singh‚ and Israel-based Siyanda Xulu.

Ngwenya said at Bafana’s arrival press conference on Monday that negotiations had continued for Zungu and Dolly to still join the SA squad for their final qualifier in Sudan. The doctor said the talks on Zungu was at a more advanced stage‚ and he expected a response by “close of business” Monday.