Soccer

Hlompho Kekana is still captain of this club‚ says Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
23 March 2021 - 10:14
Hlompho Kekana is the most successful Mamelodi Sundowns captain.
Hlompho Kekana is the most successful Mamelodi Sundowns captain.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The captain’s armband at Mamelodi Sundowns has changed hands between regular skipper Hlompho Kekana‚ centre-backs Ricardo Nascimento and Mosa Lebusa, and goalkeeper Denis Onyango on a couple of occasions in recent times.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has moved swiftly to crush any existing confusion and gave assurances that the Zebediela-born Kekana is still the leader of the pack.

The veteran midfielder‚ who turns 36 in May‚ was not in the Sundowns match-day squad for the ninth time in the side's 18 leagues matches as the champions squandered a lead to draw 1-1 with bottom-lying club Black Leopards at Loftus on Sunday‚ with Lebusa wearing the armband.

Mngqithi was asked to clear the air after the Leopards match.

“Sundowns captain is Hlompho Kekana and we don’t have any deputies whatsoever‚” said the soft-spoken Mngqithi.

Kabwe scores an exquisite late equaliser as Leopards deny Sundowns

Roderick Kabwe denied Mamelodi Sundowns a fifth consecutive Premiership win after he scored an exquisite late equaliser to earn a precious point for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kekana completed 90 minutes in Sundowns' opening match of the season in the MTN8 quarterfinals against Bloemfontein Celtic in October and followed that up with 72 and 58 against Kaizer Chiefs and Tshakuma FC respectively in his next two games.

Surprisingly‚ he subsequently played four and six minutes against Cape Town City and AmaZulu‚ and then found himself as an unused substitute against Stellenbosch FC in the Sundowns league matches played in November.

Kekana was missing from the match-day squad on four consecutive matches in December and January. He also missed another four games in succession in February and March as the captain seemingly struggles to nail a down his place.

He has played just 500 minutes in 10 appearances in all competitions for Sundowns this season.

Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento has worn the armband on most occasions when Kekana failed to make the cut but missed the Leopards match‚ which meant that Lebusa led the team.

Mngqithi said the Sundowns team management has an abundance of players who are worthy of wearing the armband whenever Kekana is not in the team.

“We just make a call [on who is the captain] when we feel it is necessary‚” said the 49-year-old coach.

Sundowns set to convert defender Rushine de Reuck into a central midfielder

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck is set to be converted into a central midfielder in a bid to develop his multi-functional abilities.
Sport
1 month ago

“We have had Ricardo [Nascimento] a lot as captain‚ [but] now Ricardo is out.

“We could easily have had [goalkeeper] Denis as captain‚ but Denis is always coming from far and we want to save him from all these runs to the referee because we want him to work a little bit more economically and focus on what is expected of him.

“But the truth of the matter is that Hlompho Kekana is still captain of this club.”

Sundowns had seven of their regular players named by Molefi Ntseki in his extended Bafana Bafana squad on Monday.

Defenders Lebusa‚ Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Thapelo Morena and midfielders Mothobi Mvala‚ Andile Jali and Themba Zwane and forward Lebohang Maboe were picked in the team that will play crucial back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan in the coming days.

Bafana take on Ghana on Thursday evening at FNB Stadium before they travel to Khartoum to take on Sudan on Sunday.

READ MORE

Mngqithi believes Sundowns have better squad than Caf Champions League-winning group

Manqoba Mngqithi believes that Mamelodi Sundowns have assembled a slightly better squad than the Caf Champions League-winning group which featured ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs win the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating rivals Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs won the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Zungu in the zone Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs win the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating rivals Orlando ... Soccer
  3. Hunt on Chiefs’ players negotiating contracts: ‘I haven’t seen anyone cutting ... Soccer
  4. Mngqithi: Mamelodi Sundowns' machine is now finely tuned to the co-coaches Soccer
  5. Biden travel ban forces ex-Chiefs star George Lebese to cut contract with US ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...

Related articles

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns off to a flyer in continental clash Sport
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns dispatch Al-Hilal to take early lead in Group B Soccer
  3. Sundowns set to convert defender Rushine de Reuck into a central midfielder Soccer
  4. Swallows rescue a draw from jaws of defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns Sport
  5. Swallows FC rescue a draw from jaws of defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
X