The captain’s armband at Mamelodi Sundowns has changed hands between regular skipper Hlompho Kekana‚ centre-backs Ricardo Nascimento and Mosa Lebusa, and goalkeeper Denis Onyango on a couple of occasions in recent times.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has moved swiftly to crush any existing confusion and gave assurances that the Zebediela-born Kekana is still the leader of the pack.

The veteran midfielder‚ who turns 36 in May‚ was not in the Sundowns match-day squad for the ninth time in the side's 18 leagues matches as the champions squandered a lead to draw 1-1 with bottom-lying club Black Leopards at Loftus on Sunday‚ with Lebusa wearing the armband.

Mngqithi was asked to clear the air after the Leopards match.

“Sundowns captain is Hlompho Kekana and we don’t have any deputies whatsoever‚” said the soft-spoken Mngqithi.