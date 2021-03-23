Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has dismissed speculation that Khama Billiat is not in the club’s plans after the 2020-21 season.

In fact‚ Hunt identified getting Billiat fit after the broken leg he suffered in Chiefs’ 2-0 home defeat to Maritzburg United on January 9 as one of the coach’s key objectives of the current Fifa international date.

After ending a run of six DStv Premiership matches without a win with Sunday’s 1-0 Soweto derby victory against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium‚ Amakhosi next play again on Saturday‚ April 3 in the Caf Champions League at home to Wydad Casablanca.

Hunt said‚ even though the break comes just as his team finally managed to win in the league again‚ he will not mind the disruption as Chiefs desperately need a break‚ their fatigue being more mental than physical.

He said getting Billiat and fellow striker Leonardo Castro to match fitness is another priority of the break.