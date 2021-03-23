Soccer

Liverpool still in the hunt for top-four spot: Robertson

23 March 2021 - 10:56 By Reuters
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool and Andrew Robertson talk to Brighton & Hove Albion assistant head coach Billy Reid after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool at American Express Community Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Brighton, England.
Image: Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images

Liverpool's Premier League title defence collapsed in spectacular fashion this season but defender Andy Robertson said they still have time to turn things around and claim a place in the top four.

Liverpool ripped up the record books last season on the way to their first English top-flight title in 30 years but a campaign marred by injuries and poor form has left them seventh with 46 points from 29 games.

Juergen Klopp's side have won four of their last 10 league games but Robertson was hopeful they can rediscover their best form after the international break.

"Unfortunately we have not had as good a season as we probably thought," Robertson told Sky Sports.

"But there's still time to fix it -- not to the extent we would like to fix it, but there's still time to make it a bit better.

"Hopefully we can show the Liverpool of old and we can keep kicking... There's still a long way to go."

Liverpool, who are five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

"We need to go for both (top four and Champions League) we need to get up the league as high as possible," Robertson added. 

