Seema says limping Leopards needed the Fifa break

Black Leopards coach Lehlohonolo Seema has welcomed the international Fifa break and said the team will use the time to work on its inefficiencies as the season enters the final stretch.

After 20 DStv Premiership encounters‚ Leopards are bottom of the table with just three wins‚ four draws and a whopping 13 losses.

The perennial relegation candidates have the next 10 matches to save their lucrative Premiership status, and a side low on confidence will have a mountain to climb as a confrontation with high-flying AmaZulu awaits them in their first match after the international recess on April 4.

“I think we needed the Fifa break because there are lot of things we still need to do‚” said 40-year-old Seema after Leopards came from behind to earn a point in a 1-1 draw against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Sunday.