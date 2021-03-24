Team SA’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes — along with some of the sport’s fat cats — are set to benefit from a four-year‚ R15m sponsorship with Planet Fitness.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) announced the deal‚ which also involves Fit SA to cater for athletes not living in main centres‚ in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

This is Sascoc’s second contract landed in less than a month‚ after signing Mr Price Sport as the kit sponsor‚ and will run until after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Athletes in contention for the Tokyo Games later this year will be entitled to gym memberships‚ along with all national federation presidents and Sascoc board and staff members.

At this stage it’s too early to tell which of SA’s medal contenders will take advantage of the deal — many already have access to high performance centres — but it could come in handy for SA’s Durban-based swimmers‚ including Chad Le Clos.

With the municipal Kings Park pool in a state of disrepair‚ Planet Fitness has an Olympic-sized pool in Westville.