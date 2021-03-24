Sundowns star Hlompho Kekana breaks his silence: ‘That would be childish and petty’

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has vowed to continue fighting for his place at the club he loves and hopes his lack of game is not a ploy to spite him.

Kekana‚ who has won five league titles‚ the Caf Champions League and the Caf Super Cup among a host of other titles since he arrived at Chloorkop more than a decade ago‚ has seen limited game time this season.

A key part of the team under former coach Pitso Mosimane‚ Kekana has only featured in 10 matches in all competitions this season with players like Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Andile Jali and Mothobi Mvala preferred in the holding role.

“I respect and accept the decisions the technical team have taken because the team is winning‚ but I hope my not playing is not [an attempt] to spite me as an individual because that would be childish and petty‚” Kekana told TimesLIVE.

“I think it is important to clarify there is no problem between myself and the technical team. I can’t take personal issues onto the pitch and I hope that whatever decisions have been taken by the technical team are not trying to prove anything to anybody.”