What must Bafana do to ensure they qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations?

24 March 2021 - 15:20
Bafana Bafana players during a training session in Johannesburg on March 23 2021.
Bafana Bafana players during a training session in Johannesburg on March 23 2021.
Image: Bafana Bafana/Twitter

What must Bafana Bafana do to ensure that they secure a place at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon next year?

With their match against Ghana at FNB Stadium on Thursday in mind‚ the desirable scenario for the South Africans in this penultimate round of the qualifying programme is for Sudan to draw or lose away to bottom of the group São Tomé and Príncipe in the other match to be played on Wednesday night.

If Sudan are held to a draw or lose to São Tomé and Príncipe‚ Bafana would move to the top of Group C with 12 points with a win against the Ghanaians.

Should Sudan drop points in São Tomé and Príncipe and Bafana prevail over Ghana‚ South Africa would book a place in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon next year with a match to spare.

A draw for Sudan would leave them with seven points while a win for South Africa will push them to 12 points‚ ensuring qualification on the back of three successive wins.

In the last round of qualifiers next week‚ coach Molefi Ntseki's charges would still progress to the tournament even if they lose to Sudan who would then be battling it out for second spot with Ghana.

On the flip side‚ a completely different story will play out if Sudan defeat São Tomé Príncipe away from home and Bafana lose to Ghana for the second time in these qualifiers.

In event of such a situation‚ Sudan and Bafana would go into the last matches of the qualifiers tied on 9 points and the winner joining Ghana in the Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

Bafana coach Ntseki slams apparent Afro-pessimism from European clubs after mass player withdrawals

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has questioned the apparent Afro-pessimism from European clubs that has seen squads across the continent decimated ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu face quarantine on their return to Europe but happy to sacrifice for Bafana

Percy Tau has shown great commitment to Bafana Bafana by making the sacrifice of being willing to play in his national team's huge Africa Cup of ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Five players who are going to be key for Bafana against Ghana in crunch Afcon clash

Bafana Bafana find themselves in a must-win situation when they take on the Black Stars of Ghana in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier ...
Sport
6 hours ago

