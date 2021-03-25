Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has promising options for his starting XI against Ghana

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has managed to salvage a relatively strong squad amid the chaos wreaked on teams by European clubs not releasing players for the final two rounds of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

But, with notably Bongani Zungu, Dean Furman and Thulani Serero absent, the coach will have to put out a combination where some previously fringe performers get headline roles in Thursday’s Group C match against Ghana at FNB Stadium (kickoff 6pm).

TimesLIVE examines the coach’s options (we have gone with a high-pressing 4-3-3 as our formation):

Goalkeeper

The easiest position for Ntseki to resolve – Ronwen Williams is in possession, was excellent bar one crucial mistake at the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt, and in superb form for SuperSport United. Itumeleng Khune and Veli Mothwa are the back-ups.

Right-back

Thapelo Morena seems likely to edge out Craig Martin, Lebohang Maboe (who may be employed in a more advanced role) and Thibang Phete. Converted Cape Town City fullback Martin may get a shout though.

Left-back

With Orlando Pirates’ Innocent Maela having dropped out, injured Swallows FC’s Sifiso Hlanti has the necessary experience and physical presence for such a match.

Centrebacks

Siyanda Xulu arrived in time for just one training session, so captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and the solid Mamelodi Sundowns performer Mosa Lebusa would appear the perfect right- and left-footed combination.