Bafana know exactly what they must do in Sudan after draw against Ghana

Bafana Bafana edged Ghana, but missed chances, in a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium on Thursday evening and now know beyond that a win or draw in their final Group C qualifier against Sudan in Khartoum on Sunday will see them reach the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s point (taking them to 10), by mathematical permutations, saw them qualify, and they will aim to end top of the group by beating Sao Tome and Principe in their final match-up.

The goals came in a mini-flurry just after the break, Netherlands-based Mohammed Kudus putting Ghana ahead against the run of play in 49th minute, Brighton forward Percy Tau equalising three minutes later, in the 52nd.

SA, perhaps marginally less depleted by the circumstances surrounding the match, bossed Ghana in the first half, and edged the second less convincingly, but missed chances throughout.