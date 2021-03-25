Soccer

Coach Molefi Ntseki names his Bafana Bafana starting XI for Ghana match

25 March 2021 - 16:58
Bafana Bafana players during a training session at FNB Stadium on March 24 2021 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Coach Molefi Ntseki has announced his Bafana Bafana’s starting line-up for the all important Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Ghana at FNB Stadium on Thursday (6pm).

Bafana take on the Black Stars looking for a win that will take them to the top of Group C with 12 points with one qualifying match against Sudan on Sunday in Khartoum remaining.

The spine of the team sees SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams between the sticks‚ captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Siyanda Xulu in central defence and the Sundowns trio of Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Andile Jali and Themba Zwane in the midfield.

Up front‚ Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau and Swallows striker Ruzaigh Gamildien will carry the responsibilities of scoring the much needed goals with crosses expected from Sifiso Hlati and Innocent Maela.

Bafana Bafana Starting XI: Williams‚ Hlatshwayo‚ Xulu‚ Maela‚ Hlanti‚ Coetzee‚ Jali‚ Morena‚ Zwane‚ Tau‚ Gamildien Substitutes: Khune‚ Lebusa‚ Phete‚ Martin‚ Pule‚ Nodada‚ Mbule‚ Motshwari‚ Monare‚ Foster‚ Singh‚ Maboe.

